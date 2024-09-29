Can Siddaramaiah weather the MUDA storm?

In the opinion of the Court, the Chief Minister, a leader of the proletariat, the bourgeois and of any citizen, should not fight shy of any investigation. There is lurking suspicion, looming large allegations, and the beneficiary of Rs 56 crores, is the family of the Chief Minister – the petitioner. Judged from these spectrums and analysed from the aforesaid premises, the irresistible conclusion is, an investigation becomes necessary.”

The above scathing remarks by the Karnataka High Court indicate the challenges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces as he finds himself in the eye of a political and legal storm raised by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case.

The High Court and Special Court verdicts, and the First Information Report (FIR) registered subsequently by the Lokayukta police have dealt a severe blow to Siddaramaiah’s image. That could also impact political and legal battles that he would be up against in the days ahead. Undoubtedly, the champion of the backward classes and one of the most powerful regional satraps in Congress is facing the most difficult crisis of his four-decade-long political career. After Devraj Urs, he remains the only CM to complete a full five-year tenure (2013-2018) and is credited with implementing a slew of welfare measures.

The developments in the last week have put the CM and his party in a tight spot. It is now apparent that the MUDA case is no longer just a political fight as the Congress was projecting it to be. Congress’ allegations of misuse of Raj Bhavan will not be taken with the same spirit anymore. At least in this case.

With the registration of FIR under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, the Benami Transactions [Prohibition Act] 1988, and the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act 2011, legal proceedings have been set in motion. Although the onus of proving the allegations will be on those making them since the person concerned in this case is holding a high public office and the charges are serious the burden will also be on Siddaramaiah to come clean.