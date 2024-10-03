Grand Dasara festivities begin in Mysuru with religious and traditional fervour

MYSURU: The famous 10-day Dasara celebrations commenced in this city palace on Thursday amid religious and traditional fervour, with renowned writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah inaugurating the festivities.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscences of royal pomp and glory.

Nagarajaiah inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of vedic hymns, on the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here.

Nagarajaiah was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, several ministers in the state cabinet among others.

Nagarajaiah along with the CM and other dignitaries also visited the Chamundeshwari temple and offered prayers to the goddess, who is referred to as the "Naada Devate" (state deity), ahead of the inaugural.

The 10-day event, like every year, is likely to showcase Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms; it attracts large crowds and tourists, officials have said.