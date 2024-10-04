Congress govt targeting Savarkar to divert public attention from MUDA scam, says Karnataka BJP chief

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday accused the Congress government of targeting Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar just to divert public attention from the MUDA scam.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao claimed on Wednesday that Savarkar used to eat meat and was not against cow slaughter.

Vijayendra in a post on X said, "This is a betrayal of our national heroes! The Congress government, driven by its greed for power, has shamefully targeted Veer Savarkar - a patriot who dedicated his life to India's freedom - just to divert public attention from their corruption in the #MUDAScam. This desperate ploy to mislead the public is unacceptable."

He further said that the BJP will fight until the "corrupt leaders" of Congress are held accountable.

"It's not just an attack on Savarkar, but an insult to every Indian who values our nation's sacrifices. As Vir Savarkar himself said, 'Independence is never given, it is always taken. No lies or distractions will hide the truth, and we will fight until your corrupt leaders are held accountable!," Vijayendra added.