Goddess Chamundeshwari has blessed us: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: The Dasara inauguration turned into a political platform to showcase the government’s populist programmes and its stand on the MUDA site scam. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had done no wrong in 40 years of public life and will remain in power with the blessings of the presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari and the people of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of Dasara festivities here, Siddaramaiah said the Congress government came to power with the blessings of the people to govern for five years. Whatever hurdles are created, the government will complete its full term in office, he said, without taking the names of his political rivals.

Lashing out at them for creating trouble, Siddaramaiah conceded that he had made some mistakes, and declared that he would not have been in public life for four decades if he had done something wrong. I have belief in court, I am acting as per my conscience, he said.

Thanking JDS leader GT Devegowda for saying that truth will prevail in the MUDA case, he said the statement had instilled confidence in him.

Siddaramaiah said the government has fulfilled the five guarantees promised during the elections, for the socio-economic development of the needy. “I along with DK Shivakumar had offered puja and assured the people we would implement the guarantees if voted to power. We implemented the programmes within eight months. Every household gets Rs 40,000-50,000 per annum from the guarantee programmes, as 1.32 lakh families are covered under Gruha Jyothi, and 1.62 lakh unemployed people have the Yuva Nidhi cover, he said.

The CM said the state has received copious rain and reserviors are brimming with 99 per cent sowing, with the blessings of the Almighty. Good rain made the government opt for grand Dasara celebrations, he added.

Shivakumar described “Stree shakthi” as the driving force behind Karnataka.“The one running the family is a woman, the ones protecting the state are various goddesses,” he said.

He said they had prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari during last Dasara for good rain, and she has bestowed us with good rain this year. "CM Siddaramaiah and I have offered bagina to four reservoirs. He said that we offered Rs 2,000, equivalent to Gruhalakshmi contribution, to Goddess Chamundeshwari,” he said.