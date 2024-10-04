In rare camaraderie, JDS leader GT Devegowda comes out in support of CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Even as leaders of the Opposition BJP and JDS demand Siddaramaiah to resign from the Chief Minister’s post, in the wake of the MUDA scam case, JDS Core Committee chairman GT Devegowda threw a surprise on Thursday, when he came out in support of Siddaramaiah.
Though Devegowda is known as a political arch-rival of Siddaramaiah, he questioned the need for the latter to resign. He mentioned that the court has upheld the governor’s decision to approve a probe. Accordingly, the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case. “... it does not mean that the chief minister should resign, once an FIR is registered,” the JDS leader stated.
Recalling the CM’s journey in public life, Devegowda said Siddaramaiah entered politics from the Chamundeshwari constituency in 1983 and has been minister, leader of opposition, and also chief minister twice. He has presented 15 budgets. Recalling the high-voltage Chamundeshwari by-election in 2006, Devegowda mentioned that Siddaramaiah managed to win it, with the blessings of the people and the presiding deity, despite both - then CM HD Kumaraswamy and DCM BS Yediyurappa - joining hands.
He said Siddaramaiah when in JDS, helped him continue as the chairman of the Karnataka Co-operative Federation.
Devegowda also said that if Siddaramaiah wants to resign, once an FIR has been registered, then all those with FIRs against them in the Congress, the BJP and JDS should also resign. Terming the MUDA scam as unfortunate, the JDS leader said the court has ordered a probe. “Where is the rule to arrest and send anybody to jail?” he questioned.
He further asked that if anybody demands resignation, who will work for the people and look into the state’s development? “If people with FIRs must resign, let all MLAs line up before Vidhana Soudha to quit,” he charged.
Devegowda concluded that the Union and state governments elected for a period of five years should work for the development of the country and state, respectively.
Meanwhile, Siddaramiah said the JDS MLA knows about his public life, and has been a member of the MUDA for many years. “Though we are in different political parties, truth is above all and is related to one’s conscience,” he said, clarifying that he is not into vendetta politics.
Lokayuktha police visit Muda office to check records
Mysuru: The Lokayukta police probing the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case visited the MUDA office here, in order to look into the records.
The team visited the office and looked into papers related to 3.18 acres of survey number 464 in Kesare. They also sought details of the controversial land and the correspondence between land losers and the authority, other than the proceedings of the MUDA that allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy BM.
Meanwhile, JDS MLA GT Devegowda said the scam has not taken place in the allocation of sites under 50:50 sites to land losers. He added that the farmers cannot be cheated and there are no funds to pay four times the market value to farmers.
Admitting that there are lapses in the allotment, he said the Lokayukta probing the case should book erring officers for violations and also probe leaders of all parties. Devegowda also clarified there are no differences between him and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has appointed him as the JDS core committee chairman.