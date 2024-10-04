In rare camaraderie, JDS leader GT Devegowda comes out in support of CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Even as leaders of the Opposition BJP and JDS demand Siddaramaiah to resign from the Chief Minister’s post, in the wake of the MUDA scam case, JDS Core Committee chairman GT Devegowda threw a surprise on Thursday, when he came out in support of Siddaramaiah.

Though Devegowda is known as a political arch-rival of Siddaramaiah, he questioned the need for the latter to resign. He mentioned that the court has upheld the governor’s decision to approve a probe. Accordingly, the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case. “... it does not mean that the chief minister should resign, once an FIR is registered,” the JDS leader stated.

Recalling the CM’s journey in public life, Devegowda said Siddaramaiah entered politics from the Chamundeshwari constituency in 1983 and has been minister, leader of opposition, and also chief minister twice. He has presented 15 budgets. Recalling the high-voltage Chamundeshwari by-election in 2006, Devegowda mentioned that Siddaramaiah managed to win it, with the blessings of the people and the presiding deity, despite both - then CM HD Kumaraswamy and DCM BS Yediyurappa - joining hands.