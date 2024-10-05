‘All thieves have united’: Snehamayi lambasts GT Devagowda for supporting CM Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, Krishna further alleged that Devegowda’s sudden public support of Siddaramaiah was driven by fear of impending investigations into his role in the MUDA row.

“It’s natural for thieves to unite when they need to protect each other. Devegowda’s support for Siddaramaiah on such a sacred occasion signals his involvement in the 50:50 scam in MUDA,” Krishna said,

Krishna also claimed to have submitted a detailed 500-page document to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). He indicated that this information pertained to alleged illegal land transactions and money laundering activities in MUDA, implicating several influential figures.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Krishna accompanied the Lokayukta police and revenue officials to conduct a spot inspection of the 14 sites in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4, allegedly registered in the name of Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy.

Siddaramaiah had lost to Devegowda from Chamundeshwari in the 2018 Assembly elections.