Karnataka: It’s we the people who can solve our own civic problems

But if and when we are granted these, we are directly to blame for our lack of proper civic behaviour, which results in congested roads, littered public spaces, and unhygienic public spaces due to acts of spitting, urinating and nose-blowing, which are among the most disgusting to sight and mind.

It must be remembered that no amount of impressive planning, which may appear sophisticated, can rid our civic problems if the citizen behaviour is not appropriate — not when it is at its nadir, as we daily witness in the city.

If Abraham Lincoln’s “Democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people” is true in the political sense, perfection in civic machinery and principles to are “of the people, by the people and for the people” — for which appropriate and responsible civic behaviour is imperative.

We keep our homes clean, spic-and-span as much as we can, but leave our civic sense locked behind when we step out. Prevailing civic infrastructure problems are merely complained about, without the citizens coming together and making forceful demands on the government and the civic agencies to ensure that the wrongs are corrected for the city to function smoothly. The need of the hour is for us citizens to step up our civic consciousness and conscience to push hard for what we need in our city — with or without the civic elections.

What holds good for Bengaluru today holds good for all other leading cities and towns in the state. It is only when citizens nurture a feeling of ownership of the city or town they live in and be empathetic towards each other while motoring, walking or going through their daily routines with a high degree of civic conscience, that can we take steps towards erasing the civic maladies that persist today. It is we who can do it!