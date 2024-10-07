HDK predicts snap election in state before 2028

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said Karnataka may face snap polls before 2028. “We are not going to remove the Congress government, but it will fall on its own as its pot of sins is full. We need not wait until 2028 for the elections as we may face them before that,” he said at a public rally at Iggaluru village in Channapatna taluk.

He claimed that if elections are held, JDS will win all the four seats in Ramanagara district. Both Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who are waiting for the by-election to Channapatna, have already started campaigning. Shivakumar recently told voters that they should elect the Congress candidate taking him into consideration, while Kumaraswamy appealed to voters to elect the BJP-JDS alliance candidate.

Though there was pressure from JDS workers at the public rally to field his son Nikhil, Kumaraswamy did not accede to their demand. “Whoever may be the candidate, you should ensure that person’s victory,” he said.

“There is no confusion as BJP and JDS leaders will sit across the table and decide on the alliance candidate,” he said.