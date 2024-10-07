Implement caste census even if it ends in govt’s fall, says BK Hariprasad

BENGALURU: Amid opposition from dominant communities, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad said the state government must immediately implement the caste census report, whatever be the consequences.

“There is no question of opposition. It is required for all-round development and will be good for everyone, including them (those opposing it). If it leads to the government’s fall, so be it. Why should we be afraid of it,” the Congress legislator asked.

The caste census implementation is a prominent part of the Congress’ election manifesto, and there is no need for dilly-dallying, and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have also emphasised it, he said. “Rahul Gandhi himself said that caste census should be implemented. If there are any lacunae in it, they can be rectified. Even if the world turns upside down, it should be implemented,” he said, when asked about dominant communities opposing the caste census.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said a decision would be taken after it is discussed in the cabinet. “After discussing in the cabinet, a decision will be taken if it should be released or it has to be tabled in the Assembly. The cabinet can decide to release it,” he said.