Implement caste census even if it ends in govt’s fall, says BK Hariprasad

BENGALURU: Amid opposition from dominant communities, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad said the state government must immediately implement the caste census report, whatever be the consequences.
“There is no question of opposition. It is required for all-round development and will be good for everyone, including them (those opposing it). If it leads to the government’s fall, so be it. Why should we be afraid of it,” the Congress legislator asked.
The caste census implementation is a prominent part of the Congress’ election manifesto, and there is no need for dilly-dallying, and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have also emphasised it, he said. “Rahul Gandhi himself said that caste census should be implemented. If there are any lacunae in it, they can be rectified. Even if the world turns upside down, it should be implemented,” he said, when asked about dominant communities opposing the caste census.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said a decision would be taken after it is discussed in the cabinet. “After discussing in the cabinet, a decision will be taken if it should be released or it has to be tabled in the Assembly. The cabinet can decide to release it,” he said.
If the Centre takes up a caste census next year, the state can make appropriate changes in its report, since when it comes to census, the Centre’s report is used for all purposes, the minister said, responding to a question if the state government needs to wait for the Centre’s census.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier made it clear that any decision on the implementation of the caste census will be taken after discussing it in the cabinet and also with the Congress high command.
Given opposition from dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, the state government will be cautious in implementing the report. Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha president and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has strongly opposed the report. Many Vokkaliga leaders in Congress have also opposed it.
Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP has termed the debate on the caste census as an attempt to divert attention from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment scam case against Siddaramaiah.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra said if Siddaramaiah was serious about implementing it, he should have done it in his earlier tenure as CM.