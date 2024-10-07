Reining in strays: Feeding dogs can blunt aggression

The increasing stray dog menace is leading to fear on the streets. Across Karnataka, there are reports of children being mauled by packs of stray canines, and even the individual feral dog attacking walkers. Concern is rising, and not only is there a fear of rabies spreading due to these attacks in cases where the dog is not vaccinated, there is also a sense of insecurity among people especially children walking on the roads, elders and women in public areas infested with strays.
Nights are dangerous for two-wheeler riders, who are often chased by groups of dogs, which are almost always on guard, with a degree of possessiveness towards their territory, which heightens during the mating season and when there are pups in the packs.
A new problem has emerged on the outskirts of cities and towns, in the background of a growth in leopard population. Leopards are attracted by dogs, who they hunt. A growth in stray canine population is compounded by the problem of leopards migrating into human habitats as their preying habits are affected due to deforestation, which in turn affects the herbivore population which they otherwise feed on.
The stray canine problem is one that needs immediate attention across the state, although the problem is most prominent in a rapidly and haphazardly-growing city like Bengaluru. Although civic authorities have taken up initiatives in the city, a lot needs to be done. The public also needs to step up adoption to complement the measures taken by the authorities.
According to Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner, Health and Welfare and Animal Husbandry department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), “As per the 2023 survey, there were over 3.10 lakh stray dogs in Bengaluru city in 2019. Now, the number is reduced to 2.7 lakh because of BBMP implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.”
With 18,822 cases of dog bites in Bengaluru in the past eight months (January to August), BBMP has launched a set of initiatives like the pilot project to insert grain-size microchips in stray dogs to track their territory, neutering, vaccinations and maintain surveillance on their health.
‘Feed them, calm them’
BBMP has undertaken ‘Coexisting Champion Initiative’ for responsible feeding of stray canines to reduce bites due to hunger-based aggression, and is about to launch an integrated vaccination programme as part of measures to reduce and prevent rabies infection.
The Palike also seems to be doing its bit to implement the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination (NAPRE) unveiled by the Union government in 2021 to make India a rabies-free nation by 2030. This year, the Palike has so far vaccinated 43,570 dogs with ‘Anti Rabies Vaccination’ and covered 16,914 stray dogs under its ABC programme, and neutered the animals.
According to Kishore, 30-40 daily cases of dog bite have been recorded since January, and compared to statistics from 2018, the numbers have drastically reduced. The corporation has managed to cover 72 per cent of stray dogs and operated in core areas of Bengaluru, and the majority of the stray dog population is in outskirts like Bommanahalli, RR Nagar and Mahadevapura zone.
One of the observations that experts and animal rights activists have made is that stray dog bite is generally associated with aggression due to hunger, lack of food, provocation, during the mating season or when the dog has littered.
“The corporation will coordinate with animal keepers, civil servants, hotel owners, health department staff and other interested parties to ensure the dogs get proper food,” the Special Commissioner said.
The corporation also began to prepare a list of interested people to join the initiative for the responsible feeding of animals placing food items at different places to avoid aggression when dogs enter different territories. BBMP has also tied up with Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust to strengthen the ecosystem of managing urban animals in an efficient and empathetic manner by bringing together various stakeholders involved in caring for animals on a day-to-day basis.
“BBMP signed up with the trust to conduct awareness campaigns to various citizen groups through physical drives such as workshops, seminars, school and college fests, focused group discussions, street plays, flash mobs and some social media support for the initiative,” said Sadhana Hegde, founder, Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust.
The trust is also collaborating with Bengaluru City Police online and offline, to educate about prevalent animal laws and how man-animal conflicts can be handled through efficient law enforcement.
“So far, we have covered around 10 police stations, over 15 RWAs and are also collaborating with Bengaluru Apartment Federation to implement community animal guidelines that were rolled out a month ago,” she stated.
The initiative is being lauded by animal rights activists for a responsible feeding programme. “BBMP’s initiative of keeping strays fed with even one meal a day is a welcome step, as it helps to curb their hunger and can result in calmer and harmonious behaviour in dogs. It’s good that BBMP can identify feeding spots in RWAs, apartment complexes and societies, but BBMP must strictly bear in mind that dogs are territorial, the eating spots can’t be fixed far away as dogs can’t be expected to travel far to get their food,” said Sujatha Prasanna, an animal rights activist.
Ballari: Unkept promises
The stray dog issue is not limited to Bengaluru. With 5,320 dog bite cases being reported in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, the administration in Ballari has promised to implement the ABC programme. In 4,830 cases, the bite victims were aged between 2 and 14 years. Unfortunately, five children lost their lives after a pack of rabies-infected stray dogs attacked them in undivided Ballari district. Animal lovers, however, requested the administration to provide at least shelter for stray dogs in the district.
Udupi DC Vidya Kumari K instructed various coordination committees of the health department to curb the increasing number of stray dogs. Udupi CMC Commissioner Rayappa said a tender was floated to conduct an ABC programme to curb stray dog numbers in city limits. He felt a centre should be opened for stray dogs where people can feed them. Donors can come forward to open such centres where stray dogs can be fed, he said.
Deputy Director of the animal husbandry department, Udupi district, Dr Reddappa MC said 1 lakh anti-rabies vaccine doses have reached Udupi district for the year 2024-25.
In Kalaburagi, 515 dog bite incidents were reported this year, up to August 2024. Keshav Motagi, honorary animal welfare representative of the Animal Welfare Board of India of the Central department of animal husbandry, held the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMP) responsible for the increase in dog bite incidents.
To curb dog bites in the district, KMP Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bhalke said, “The Palike will invite tenders for catching dogs and taking up ABC and ARV whenever people and corporators complain about the stray dog menace. In the past eight months, 424 dogs were subjected to ABC.”
Kolar: Rabiesvax
In Kolar, government hospital sources say that every day, scores of people go to hospital for rabies vaccine for dog bites. Reacting to the development, Kolar Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha said, “Regarding animal birth control, already three meetings have been convened and all city and town municipalities were instructed to submit a detailed report. Measures will shortly be taken with the animal husbandry department and NGOs.”
The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has taken a few steps to curb the menace. The corporation and a few NGOs are giving away puppies to the public interested in rearing puppies. A team of veterinary doctors has also taken up dog sterilization programmes.
The puppy adoption programme has seen some good responses as the puppies which are being given to the public are fully vaccinated to avoid any harm to the animal and public. Nearly 60 puppies have been given to the public.
(With inputs from V Velayudham, Prakash Samaga, Kiran Balannanavar, Ramkrishna Badsheshi, and Mallikarjuna Hiremath)