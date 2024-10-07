Reining in strays: Feeding dogs can blunt aggression

The increasing stray dog menace is leading to fear on the streets. Across Karnataka, there are reports of children being mauled by packs of stray canines, and even the individual feral dog attacking walkers. Concern is rising, and not only is there a fear of rabies spreading due to these attacks in cases where the dog is not vaccinated, there is also a sense of insecurity among people especially children walking on the roads, elders and women in public areas infested with strays.

Nights are dangerous for two-wheeler riders, who are often chased by groups of dogs, which are almost always on guard, with a degree of possessiveness towards their territory, which heightens during the mating season and when there are pups in the packs.

A new problem has emerged on the outskirts of cities and towns, in the background of a growth in leopard population. Leopards are attracted by dogs, who they hunt. A growth in stray canine population is compounded by the problem of leopards migrating into human habitats as their preying habits are affected due to deforestation, which in turn affects the herbivore population which they otherwise feed on.

The stray canine problem is one that needs immediate attention across the state, although the problem is most prominent in a rapidly and haphazardly-growing city like Bengaluru. Although civic authorities have taken up initiatives in the city, a lot needs to be done. The public also needs to step up adoption to complement the measures taken by the authorities.