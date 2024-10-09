Bank of Baroda announces Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

BENGALURU: Bank of Baroda signed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as the bank’s Global Brand Ambassador. The strategic partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Bank of Baroda is built on a profound alignment of core values like excellence and trust. The partnership comes at an opportune time with Bank of Baroda poised to script the next phase of its transformation journey as it pursues a faster growth trajectory, leveraging Sachin’s brand aura, said a press release on Monday.

Bank of Baroda said it is launching its first campaign featuring Sachin called “Play The Masterstroke”. With his mass appeal cutting across all corners of the country and encompassing India’s diverse demographics, Sachin will be positioned as Bank of Baroda’s Brand Ambassador featuring in all the Bank’s branding campaigns, consumer education and awareness programmes on financial literacy and fraud prevention and customer and employee engagement programmes.

The bank also announced the launch of the ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’, an exclusive savings bank account designed especially for clients desiring premium services. The ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’, emphasizes best-in-class features, reliability and long-term financial planning in its product construct and design.