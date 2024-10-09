Congress minister Satish meets party leaders in Mysuru, speculation builds

MYSURU: The BJP may have kept up its campaign for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ouster in the MUDA case, but it is Congress minister Satish Jarkiholi’s moves over the past few days, and his meetings with party leaders that have fanned doubts on Siddaramaiah’s future as CM.

Jarkiholi, who is purportedly in Mysuru for the Dasara festival, met a few ministers, legislators and leaders, giving room for suspicion of a possible leadership change. Although Siddaramaiah has, time and again, clarified that he will not resign as he is innocent in the MUDA case, the Belagavi leader meeting Congress leaders and MLAs is being seen as preparing the ground for such an eventuality.

Though Jarkiholi has stated that he is an aspirant for the CM’s post in 2028, his recent moves and statements have not gone down well with Congress leaders and Siddaramaiah’s supporters. He gave further scope for speculation by stating that Siddaramaiah’s tenure may last three years or five years, that there’s no certainty, and the Congress high command knows it. This statement in Mysuru has shocked even Siddaramaiah’s detractors, as KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who is the frontrunner for the CM’s gaddi, has been repeatedly asserting that Siddaramaiah will complete five years in office.

Shivakumar has also warned ministers and leaders not to make statements on the leadership issue, as Siddaramaiah has the backing of the top brass.

Jarkiholi, who was in Siddaramaiah’s camp from 2006, joined the Congress after ditching the JDS with HC Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh, CM Ibrahim and others, but his moves and statements confirm Opposition charges that Siddaramaiah faces a greater threat within the Congress.

On the other hand, frequent meetings between Satish, Mahadevappa and Parameshwara, and their statements have raised doubts among the upper castes that they want to scuttle any change by playing the Dalit card. For them, it is now or never, in case Siddaramaiah bows out.

When asked, Satish said that when politicians meet, they obviously discuss politics. He maintained that they were in Mysuru to enjoy the Dasara programme and there is nothing special in meeting Mahadevappa as they are neighbours. He said Siddaramaiah would be the CM and there was no discussion on a change of guard.

A few Congress loyalists feel the high command should intervene and end speculation, and fear that any further delay would only damage the government and party image ahead of panchayat and urban local body polls.