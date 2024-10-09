Janardhana Reddy’s car seized for breaching CM’s security

HUBBALLI: Koppal traffic police on Tuesday seized a car owned by MLA Janardhana Reddy for allegedly breaching security during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Gangavathi on Saturday.

Two more cars of Reddy’s supporters were also seized. A police team went to Bengaluru and brought back the three cars of Reddy and his supporters.

Cases have been filed against the drivers of the cars. The cars have been kept on the premises of the police station at Gangavathi in Koppal district.

Police said they had informed Reddy about the seizure of the three cars for allegedly breaching CM’s security. As Reddy was in Bengaluru, the police went there and seized the cars.

Siddaramaiah was returning to Gangavathi to catch a flight to Bengaluru. Reddy, who is Gangavathi MLA, was stuck in traffic halted for the CM’s convoy to pass. It is said that Reddy directed his car driver to cross the road median and take the other lane. Reddy’s supporters in two cars also followed him.

People cheered Reddy when the convoy of Siddaramaiah was stopped for a while to allow the three cars to pass by.

Koppal district in-charge minister Shivaraj Tangadagi had criticised Reddy for his act. Reddy, however, defended his action stating that it was not intentional.

“I waited for half hour in the traffic. I can prove it by showing the CCTV footage. I was returning from Sandur after a poll campaign. I got a call from home asking me to attend some rituals being held there. I did not want to request the police as it could have created some chaos. But as soon as we entered the other lane, the CM’s convoy arrived,” Reddy elaborated.