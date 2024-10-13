CM Siddaramaiah, PWD Minister Satish consolidate position as AHINDA netas, nullify Dalit CM issue

BENGALURU: With the MUDA issue still causing ripples in political circles, Chief Siddaramaiah seems to have consolidated his position both as chief minister and as the undisputed AHINDA leader by letting his close confidant and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi gather the support of Dalit leaders for him to continue in the top post.

“In a way, both Siddaramaiah and Satish have managed to nullify the Dalit CM issue as Dalit leaders themselves have thrown their weight behind both,” a Congress leader told The New Sunday Express.

According to Congress insiders, Satish would not have gone ahead with his separate meetings with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi without the blessings of Siddaramaiah. Ultimately, the cabinet was forced to express its solidarity with Siddaramaiah to continue as chief minister.

“Satish’s exercise has helped him emerge as a leader of the AHINDAs next only to Siddaramaiah. If Siddaramaiah steps down as CM, he would propose Satish’s name for the top post. Otherwise, Satish will run for the KPCC president’s post to replace the incumbent DK Shivakumar,” opined a political analyst.

Ambitious Satish wants to lead Congress from the front as KPCC president and as an AHINDA leader in the 2028 Assembly elections, said a Congress leader.

With Dasara festivities concluding, both CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar are likely to focus on development works, and they will fly together on board a special flight from Mysuru to Hubballi on Sunday. They will dedicate various development works implemented at the Yellamma temple at Savadatti in Belagavi district.

Congress high command may okay Cabinet reshuffle for expanded leadership

The Congress high command is likely to give its nod for a cabinet reshuffle to ensure that the administration delivers the goods without indulging in any scams. Some of the ministers, including Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa are among those who are likely to be dropped, said sources. “Rajanna had embarrassed the Congress top brass by issuing statements that more DyCM posts should be created in the government,” a party insider said.