CM Siddaramaiah says Karnataka’s money used to reward corrupt, misgoverned states

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hit out at the Union Government over injustice in tax distribution and called for initiating a public debate on how Karnataka, while respecting the federal structure, can secure its rightful share.
Siddaramaiah said that persistent injustice in tax distribution by the NDA government towards Karnataka is undeniable, with the latest tax share figures serving as clear evidence. “Of a total of Rs 1,78,193 crore allocated to 28 states, Karnataka has been given a meagre Rs 6,498 crore. This gross injustice calls for every Kannadiga, irrespective of caste, religion, or political affiliation, to pledge to raise their voice against such discrimination. Let this Vijayadashami, a symbol of victory over injustice, mark the beginning of our collective fight for fairness,” the CM said.
He said every Kannadiga must ask the Centre why Karnataka’s hard-earned contributions are being used to reward misgoverned and corruption-ridden states. Why should the sweat and toil of Karnataka fuel the growth of states that have lagged behind due to maladministration, Siddaramaiah questioned.
Despite contributing significantly to the nation’s tax revenues, Karnataka receives only 3.64% of the total tax share-far below the 17.93% for Uttar Pradesh, 10.05% for Bihar, 6.02% for Rajasthan, and 7.85% for Madhya Pradesh, he added. “How long must we tolerate this gross injustice?” the CM said.
India’s federal structure relies on cooperation between the Union and state governments. However, the Centre’s biased approach towards Karnataka and other southern states threatens this balance, he said. The dream of a $5 trillion economy can only be realised with the unwavering contribution of states like Karnataka, yet the Centre continues to treat them unfairly, Siddaramaiah elaborated.
Karnataka’s tax contributions are being siphoned off to states that have failed to manage their resources, leaving Karnataka struggling during crises like floods and droughts without adequate support from the Centre, he said.
“What use is taxation if Karnataka’s resources don’t serve the people of the state? If the hard-earned money of Kannadigas is not used to wipe their tears in times of crisis, what is the purpose of this federal structure? These are the questions we must confront,” the CM said.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said they will start ‘Our tax Our right’ campaign in the days to come. “Why is that Union Ministers and BJP MPs from the state are not raising their voice for the state in Delhi? The Finance Minister is elected from Karnataka and there are 3-4 other ministers from Karnataka but none of them have raised their voice regarding this. We want BJP leaders to join hands in this fight,” the DyCM said.