Gauri Lankesh case accused felicitated in Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: Two persons accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who were recently released on bail, were welcomed and honored by leaders of Hindutva organizations here on Saturday evening.

The accused, Parasuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadawe, participated in a religious ritual at the Kalikadevi temple and performed a puja at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji before garlanding it at Shivaji Circle.

Hindutva activists shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and expressed their support for Sanatan Dharma. The group’s leader, Umesh Vandal, honored the two accused with shawls and garlands. A video of the two being honored has gone viral on social media.

Sriram Sene leader Neelkantha Kandagal claimed that innocent people have been unjustly sentenced to seven years in prison for Gauri Lankesh’s murder. He stated that the accused were not involved in the crime and alleged that the Congress government is targeting only Hindu activists.

The accused refused to speak to media personnel present at the event.