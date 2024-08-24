Gauri Lankesh murder case: SC rejects plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to accused

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has recently rejected a plea filed by Kavitha Lankesh challenging the Karnataka High Court's order which had granted bail to an accused in the murder case of her elder sister and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice S C Sharma, in their order, said that the court doesn't find any merit in the appeal filed by the petitioner.

While declining to entertain Kavitha's appeal, the Apex Court further noted that the accused, Mohan Nayak, has cooperated with the trial court in the proceedings and has not sought any adjournments in the case.

The accused, Nayak, was the first accused to get bail from the Karnataka High Court, on December 7, 2023. Challenging this order of the HC, Kavitha had moved the Supreme Court and filed an appeal seeking a direction from the Top Court for cancellation of the bail granted to the accused.