Nation

Gauri Lankesh murder case: SC rejects plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to accused

A two-judge bench of the top court in their order said that the court doesn't find any merit in the appeal filed by the younger sister of journalist Gauri Lankesh.
Journalist Gauri Lankesh
Journalist Gauri LankeshPhoto | ANI
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Updated on
2 min read

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has recently rejected a plea filed by Kavitha Lankesh challenging the Karnataka High Court's order which had granted bail to an accused in the murder case of her elder sister and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice S C Sharma, in their order, said that the court doesn't find any merit in the appeal filed by the petitioner.

While declining to entertain Kavitha's appeal, the Apex Court further noted that the accused, Mohan Nayak, has cooperated with the trial court in the proceedings and has not sought any adjournments in the case.

The accused, Nayak, was the first accused to get bail from the Karnataka High Court, on December 7, 2023. Challenging this order of the HC, Kavitha had moved the Supreme Court and filed an appeal seeking a direction from the Top Court for cancellation of the bail granted to the accused.

Journalist Gauri Lankesh
Three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case get bail

In January, this year, the Supreme Court's bench had issued notice to the accused, Nayak and others, and sought their detailed responses, after hearing an appeal filed by Kavita.

The deceased journalist, Gauri, 55, who was allegedly shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 05, 2017, was the editor of Kannada tabloid, Lankesh Patrika.

The Karnataka HC in its order in December last year, granted the relief of bail to Nayak, citing the delay in the trial. It also pointed out that the charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) invoked against him did not attract a life sentence or a death sentence, forcing it to grant bail to Nayak.

It is to be noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case. Nayak is the 11th accused in the case, and there are a total of 17 accused being arrested by the police in the case.

Journalist Gauri Lankesh
'Five days a month not enough': Six years after Gauri Lankesh murder, sister seeks speedier trial
Supreme Court
Gauri Lankesh murder case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com