HDK: Why Hubballi riot cases withdrawn?

DAVANAGERE: Referring to the state government’s decision to withdraw cases pertaining to the riots in Hubballi, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the government should look into the depth of an incident, before deciding about withdrawing certain cases.

“The depth of the case should be understood first, before any cases are dropped. There are chances of criminals escaping punishment. The government itself is protecting criminals,” alleged Kumaraswamy.

Further, he added that the Congress does not want the society to remain calm and peaceful, hence its government is taking such decisions.

On the state government spending Rs 17 crore on Dasara advertisements, he said with that kind of money, they could have developed a model village. “The state government is looting public money everywhere,” he claimed.

Stating that the complaint against him is under investigation since 2012 by the SIT, he suggested that the Congress wants to keep the issue alive even after 10 years for wrong intentions.

“Whatever I wish to say, will be told in court by my advocates. I spoke against the ADGP, who spoke on the issue of the governor,” he said, adding that he will give his reply at a proper time.

He refused to react against Magadi MLA Balakrishna’s allegations, saying that he will not respond to “vague statements”.

He added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa made allegations against Balakrishna, but now they are all together.

Following the membership drive meeting at Davanagere, Kumaraswamy said, “We want to strengthen the JDS and make it formidable for the 2028 Assembly polls. In the Channapatna bypoll, the voters will vote for the NDA candidate.”