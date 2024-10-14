Kharge’s son asks KIADB to take back 5-acre land

BENGALURU: After criticised by opposition parties and others, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Rahul M Kharge, who is also chairman of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, has written to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to cancel the civic amenity (CA) site allotted to the trust.

The letter, dated September 20, 2024, was shared by IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s office on Sunday. The trust had proposed to set up multiple skill development and research centres on the plot.

The five acre land was allotted for ten years on lease cum sale basis after Rahul Kharge earlier this year applied to purchase the land at the Defence and Aerospace Park at Devanahalli, which is close to the Kempegowda International Airport.

Interestingly, this letter has come to light after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Paravathy BM wrote to the MUDA chairman to cancel the 14 sites allotted to her at Vijayanagar in Mysuru in exchange for her 3 acre 16 guntas of land.

In the letter, Rahul Kharge stated the purpose of the land was to train youngsters and students and make them employable. The trust had preferred this area as it is close to many industries.