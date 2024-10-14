War of words erupts after CM calls Joshi a ‘terrorist’

HUBBALLI: A war of words erupted after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi a terrorist.

Reacting to a question on Joshi’s recent remarks that Congress supports terrorists, Siddaramaiah said Joshi himself is a terrorist. Joshi was reacting to withdrawal of cases against the accused in an incident of violence in Old Hubballiu in 2022.

Speaking at the Hubballi airport, Siddaramaiah said that a cabinet subcommittee has been formed to review such cases for withdrawal. “Such committees existed even during the BJP’s tenure. The Hubballi riot case was deemed false and was withdrawn.

But it is possible to withdraw a case only after presenting the decision before the court,” he said. Siddaramaiah pointed out that cases against BJP members too have been withdrawn in a similar manner.

Reacting to the CM’s statement, Joshi said Siddaramaiah has lost his mental balance and should be treated soon. “Siddaramaiah is saying all sorts of things as he is frustrated that he could lose power,” Joshi alleged.

“The Mysore Urban Development Authority and Valmiki ST Development Corporation scams will ensure that Siddaramaiah will lose his chief minister’s post. He is haunted by the nightmare of losing power and is frustrated,” said Joshi.

“In politics, power comes and goes. In this desperation, the CM is making petty statements. In the MUDA scam, the Karnataka High Court has reprimanded the CM and he is unable to escape from it. On top of that, there is pressure on him to resign. Because of all these issues, Siddaramaiah has lost his mental balance,” Joshi added.

“There are no NIA cases against RSS or Bajrang Dal. If officials had made mistakes in the past, so be it. Do politicians file cases then? Are you filing cases now,” Joshi asked Siddaramiah.