The night that old Hubballi went out of control

HUBBALLI: The violence in the Old Hubballi area in 2022 is in the news again with the Congress government withdrawing all cases related to the incident. While the government move has been strongly criticised by opposition parties, ministers and Congress leaders are defending the government action.

It was on the evening of April 16, 2022 that the situation in Old Hubballi turned tense when a youngster’s social media status with derogatory remarks against Muslims went viral. People from the community in the area, which is dominated by Muslims, were angry and went to the Old Hubballi police station and filed a complaint, seeking the arrest of the youngster.

The police acted swiftly and arrested the youth. But the angry crowd that had gathered outside the police station demanded that he be handed over to them. Even as police officers were talking to community leaders, some miscreants from the group threw stones at the policemen, their vehicles and the station. When the mob went out of control, the police resorted to a lathi-charge and also fired rubber bullets to rein in the mob.