Will dynasties rule the roost in bypolls? 

BENGALURU: With the Election Commission of India expected to announce the dates for bypolls in three Assembly constituencies Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon in Karnataka soon, the three major political parties in the state have begun their preparations. While the Congress will contest the bypolls independently, the BJP and JDS have formed an alliance.

The children of three politicians are likely to be the candidates: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil (JDS) for Channapatna, Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharat (BJP) for Shiggaon, and Ballari MP E Tukaram’s daughter Souparnika (Congress) for Sandur. Kumaraswamy, Bommai, and Tukaram vacated their respective seats after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Tukaram’s wife E Annapoorna's name is also being considered, as Ballari district in-charge minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan proposed her as a safe bet, according to sources. Khan has been tasked with ensuring a victory for the Congress in Sandur.