Will dynasties rule the roost in bypolls? 

BENGALURU: With the Election Commission of India expected to announce the dates for bypolls in three Assembly constituencies Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon in Karnataka soon, the three major political parties in the state have begun their preparations. While the Congress will contest the bypolls independently, the BJP and JDS have formed an alliance.
The children of three politicians are likely to be the candidates: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil (JDS) for Channapatna, Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharat (BJP) for Shiggaon, and Ballari MP E Tukaram’s daughter Souparnika (Congress) for Sandur. Kumaraswamy, Bommai, and Tukaram vacated their respective seats after being elected to the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, Tukaram’s wife E Annapoorna's name is also being considered, as Ballari district in-charge minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan proposed her as a safe bet, according to sources. Khan has been tasked with ensuring a victory for the Congress in Sandur.
“Fielding family members is considered a safe strategy by all parties. Nominating their kin will also help them maintain a hold on their former constituencies,” said a political expert.
In Channapatna, KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh is likely to be the Congress candidate, should there be pressure from local leaders and if CM Siddaramaiah supports his nomination.
Former minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeshwar is also lobbying strongly to become the NDA candidate. In Shiggaon, the names of Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamiji of Doddahunase Kalmata of Savanur and former minister R Shankar, a Kuruba, are in the running for a Congress ticket.
Apart from Bharat Bommai, Shashidhar Eligar, a close associate of Bommai, and Srikanth Dundigoudra are also vying for a BJP ticket.