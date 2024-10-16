Congress, BJP scout for candidates for Sandur bypoll

BALLARI : A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Sandur town in Ballari district, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll to the Sandur Assembly constituency. As per the schedule, the bypoll will be conducted on November 13, for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved constituency, with the result slated to be declared on November 23.

As per Congress sources, either the wife or daughter of sitting MP E Tukaram is expected to get a ticket. As far as the BJP is concerned, its leaders are keen to win the Sandur contest, and gift the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, the party is searching for suitable candidates. Among several hopefuls, former minister B Sriramulu’s name is also being circulating in the constituency. Meanwhile, it’s now the reputation of MLA G Janardhana Reddy versus that of former minister B Nagendra on the line in this bypoll. Just days ago, Reddy got permission from the Supreme Court to stay in Ballari district, while on Monday, Nagendra, who enjoys a strong base for the district, received bail in the ST corporation scam case.