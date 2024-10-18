ED raids MUDA office linked to money laundering case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The case involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and other individuals, official sources confirmed.

A team of more than 20 ED officials, accompanied by central paramilitary forces, raided the MUDA office in Mysuru and other locations, scrutinising documents related to the case.

The investigation follows complaints alleging large-scale irregularities, including a ₹5,000 crore scam within MUDA.

Sources revealed that the ED's involvement was triggered by a complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna, who accused senior officials, including the Chief Minister, of misusing their authority.

While the raid did not cover any premises belonging to Siddaramaiah or his family, the Chief Minister and others had earlier been named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, filed by the federal agency.