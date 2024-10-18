ED raids MUDA office linked to money laundering case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The case involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and other individuals, official sources confirmed.
A team of more than 20 ED officials, accompanied by central paramilitary forces, raided the MUDA office in Mysuru and other locations, scrutinising documents related to the case.
The investigation follows complaints alleging large-scale irregularities, including a ₹5,000 crore scam within MUDA.
Sources revealed that the ED's involvement was triggered by a complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna, who accused senior officials, including the Chief Minister, of misusing their authority.
While the raid did not cover any premises belonging to Siddaramaiah or his family, the Chief Minister and others had earlier been named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, filed by the federal agency.
The ECIR was lodged after taking cognisance of a recent Lokayukta FIR against Siddaramaiah and others.
The Lokayukta FIR, registered on 27 September, alleges illegalities in the allotment of 14 MUDA sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi. The FIR also names Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju — from whom Swamy had purchased land and later gifted it to Parvathi.
In response to the allegations, Siddaramaiah had strongly denied any wrongdoing, accusing the opposition of being "scared" of him. He added, "It is the first such political case against me."
The ED has also invoked provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its case, and investigations continue alongside a parallel probe by the Lokayukta.
