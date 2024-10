MYSURU: In a significant development, sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office and its Mysuru taluk office here on Friday morning.

The raid was part of ED’s investigation into a land scam involving illegal transfer and allotment of plots to some people, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, under the 50:50 scheme for the land acquired from them for formation of residential layouts.

The ED launched its investigation after a complaint by activist Snehamayi Krishna. Its sleuths examined numerous documents and seized some important ones.

In his complaint, Krishna alleged that large-scale corruption and misuse of power had taken place in MUDA in land acquisition and allotment of sites. He also alleged that high-ranking officials were involved in the scam, which resulted in huge financial losses to the state government.

The sleuths reportedly questioned several senior MUDA officials. A source in MUDA revealed that the sleuths specifically questioned the officials about the sites allotted to Parvathi Siddaramaiah and sought original documents related to the transfer of land.