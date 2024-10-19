There’s no political motive behind ED raid on MUDA offices: LoP R Ashoka

Ashoka said if the investigation establishes that a scam had taken place in MUDA, it will help the state government recover the money involved.

The scam in MUDA was first raised by the former MUDA chairman, who is also a Congress leader. Later, activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint with the ED. “If the government manages to recover the scam money and punish the guilty, it should be happy. It should not blame opposition parties and accuse them of politicising the issue,’’ he said.

Ashoka said, “Those who are questioning the ED probe now, could have taken up the matter in a court of law. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not go to any court. If the government thinks that the ED has no power to investigate the scam, then why was a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe it?’’

He said the state unit of BJP will soon take a decision on taking forward its struggle over the MUDA scam.