Parvathi bought land on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s direction: Activist

MYSURU: Activist Gangaraju on Saturday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi had purchased a piece of land owned by one AS Ganesh Dikshith at Hebbal, opposite KIADB office, in Mysuru taluk for Rs 1.85 crore.

Dikshith owned four acres and 11 guntas of land bearing survey No 445 at Hebbal Industrial Area. He got 20 guntas of land converted for residential purpose by Mysuru Urban Developement Authority (MUDA) in 2018. He handed over 47.48 sq metres of land for a drinking water pipeline project from KRS Dam to Mysuru and for road widening project to MUDA.

He also got 18.5 guntas of land for non-industrial purposes, he said.Gangaraju alleged that Parvathi, who purchased the land from Dikshith, got it transferred to her name on September 29, 2023. Instead of registering 1187.97 sqm (12.78 sqft), Parvathi got 20 guntas (2023.42 sqm - 21.771 sqft) of land, including 8998 sqm of land, which was handed over for pipeline and road widening projects.”

After the irregularities came to my knowledge, I applied for documents from MUDA through RTI. When Parvathi learnt this, she immediately submitted an application for correction in the sale deed at the sub-registrar’s office on August 31, 2024. She got 12,782 sqm registered and left the rest for the pipeline and road projects,” he said.

Pointing out that Parvathi, who is a housewife and has no source of income, had purchased the land using the money given by her husband Siddaramaiah, Gangaraju alleged that she bought the land on Siddaramaiah’s direction.

“She grabbed the government land meant for road widening and pipeline projects. As Siddaramaiah is directly involved in the irregularities, I will file a complaint with the governor next week, seeking permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah,” he said.

ED continues raid

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued their raid on the MUDA office for the second day on Saturday. They went through various documents and records related to irregularities in allotment of sites, including those alloted to Parvathi, till 11.30 pm on Friday under tight security.