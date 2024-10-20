MUDA burden gets heavier on Karnataka CM, Congress central leaders

After its shock defeat in Haryana, a mellowed-down Congress leadership would be more accommodative of its INDIA bloc allies in Maharashtra. While they will be looking to make all-out efforts to take on the BJP-led alliance, the latest developments in Karnataka could further dampen their spirits as the central agency steps up its probe into high-profile cases against Congress leaders.

The Enforcement Directorate’s surprise raids on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office on Friday indicate that the developments in the next few days could weigh heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government. The MUDA is at the centre of the high-profile case allotting 14 sites in an upmarket locality in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy. She recently returned the sites to MUDA, but the case continues.

Some top officials in the state government feel that in the next few weeks, the central agency is likely to speed up ongoing probes in the MUDA case and the multi-crore irregularities in the Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (MVSTDC). Interestingly, that coincides with electioneering gathering pace in the neighbouring state.

In the MUDA case, serious allegations were made against the CM, his family members, and others, while in the MVSTDC scam, a former minister and senior officials were arrested. In the latter, funds meant for the welfare of the scheduled tribes were illegally diverted to private accounts and allegedly used in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The government has claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered Rs 71.54 crore that was diverted, and it would recover the remaining Rs 13 crore as well. The SIT and the ED are parallelly investigating the case. Perhaps, the central agency’s probe makes those in power in the state apprehensive.

The developments in these cases would certainly trouble Congress central leaders, who would have otherwise projected the “Karnataka model” of governance and its guarantee schemes in the Maharashtra polls.