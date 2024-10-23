Death toll from water contamination in Vijayanagara rises to five

HUBBALLI: The death toll in the water contamination case in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district has risen to five, with three more villagers succumbing late Tuesday night at a government hospital in Davangere.
The issue of water contamination in Tambigeri village has persisted for two weeks. Damaged water supply pipes near the village allowed impure water to mix into the main water line, leading to numerous hospitalizations. Around 25 people have been admitted to hospitals in Davangere and nearby areas.
The first death was reported on October 17 when Suresh Bhovi, 35, died at a private hospital in Manipal. On Monday, October 21, Mahantesh Bhovi, 45, passed away at Chigateri Government Hospital in Davangere. Late on Tuesday, three more villagers, Gowramma, 60, Hanumantappa, 38, and an 8-month-old infant, also died. Lab reports confirmed that these deaths were caused by water contamination.
Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner M S Divakar and other senior officials are expected to visit the village on Wednesday. On Monday, health department officials faced protests from villagers who accused them of ignoring the issue.
"Four villagers are still undergoing treatment at Davangere hospital after consuming the contaminated water. Despite repeated requests, the administration failed to act swiftly. We demand the suspension of officials responsible for these deaths," said a villager from Tambigeri.
This marks the seventh death due to water contamination in Karnataka within the past week. On Tuesday, two people died in Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru district, after drinking water contaminated by drainage.