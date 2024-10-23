Death toll from water contamination in Vijayanagara rises to five

HUBBALLI: The death toll in the water contamination case in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district has risen to five, with three more villagers succumbing late Tuesday night at a government hospital in Davangere.

The issue of water contamination in Tambigeri village has persisted for two weeks. Damaged water supply pipes near the village allowed impure water to mix into the main water line, leading to numerous hospitalizations. Around 25 people have been admitted to hospitals in Davangere and nearby areas.