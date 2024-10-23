Karnataka Congress netas say doors open for Yogeshwara

BENGALURU: With the Congress top leadership in Karnataka, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, not averse to former minister CP Yogeshwara joining the Grand Old Party, the top brass in Delhi is now left with the job of inducting him and fielding him as the candidate in the November 13 Channapatna bypolls.

“Those who want to join the Congress embracing its ideology are welcome,” CM Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru on Tuesday, hinting at welcoming Yogeshwara to join the party. Responding to the CM’s statement, Yogeshwara was all praise for the former. “It demonstrates the CM’s magnanimity. Moreover, I was in the Congress before Siddaramaiah joined the party,” Yogeshwara said.

Yogeshwara, however, held a meeting of his supporters and said that he will take a decision on whether to join the Congress or to contest as an independent soon. But he indicated that he will be filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

According to informed sources, Yogeshwar is likely to join the Congress on Thursday in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, and AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

On Tuesday, Shivakumar, however, maintained that he will discuss with the CM about fielding Yogeshwara from Channapatna only after the latter resigns from the primary membership of the BJP. Yogeshwara resigned as MLC on Monday.

“I am aware that he has resigned as an MLC, and he has met his supporters. BJP leaders are still holding talks with him. Since he is still with the BJP, why should I talk about the Congress fielding him?” Shivakumar told the media.