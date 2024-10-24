No Kambala in Bengaluru on October 26: PeTA tells Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Kambala Samithi on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has not planned to organise ‘Kambala’ in Bengaluru on October 26 as stated by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) India and has not even applied for permission from authorities for the event.

Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty submitted that the Samithi held Kambala last year in accordance with law and the government will file its response to the PeTA petition on whether Kambala amounts to cruelty to animals. He requested the court for a time.

Recording the submissions of the Samithi counsel and AG, the division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind adjourned the hearing to November 5.

PeTA-India moved the high court seeking directions to restrain the state government from issuing permission to Bengaluru Kambala. The court on Tuesday had asked the AG to submit the state government’s response on Wednesday.