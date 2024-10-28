Waqf row: MB Patil slams BJP, but admits to errors

VIJAYAPURA: Accusing BJP leaders of spreading canards in the name of Waqf properties only to gain political mileage, District in-charge and Industries Minister MB Patil on Sunday reiterated that the Waqf Board has not acquired farmers’ land in Honawad village of Tikota taluk.

He told reporters that BJP leaders are misleading people by giving false and unsubstantiated information on Waqf properties. “BJP leaders are claiming that the government is acquiring land of Hindus and getting it registered as Waqf properties in Vijayapura district. Leave alone acquiring land, the board has not even issued any notice to any farmer in Tikota taluk or Honawad village,” he said.

On the allegations made by BJP leaders like MP Tejasvi Surya and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that the properties of Hindus have been included in Waqf properties, Patil said, “The original owners of Waqf properties are Muslims. But due to the delay in updating notified properties in the Revenue Department by the Waqf Board, some 30 per cent Muslims have sold their properties to Hindus. This has happened in the past, not today.”