Congress ministers to hit campaign trail

BALLARI : The high command of the state Congress on Tuesday set up a publicity committee for the Sandur bypoll, in which sitting ministers, 25-30 MLAs, MPs, former ministers, MLCs, and KPCC working committee members were appointed to run the campaigns across various parts of the Sandur Assembly constituency.

The ECI has announced that the by-polls for Sandur, as well as for Channapatna and Shiggaon, will be held on November 13. While the Sandur ST Reserved constituency is known to be a stronghold of the Congress, the BJP is also leaving no stone unturned to secure victory.

Meanwhile, KPCC president and DCM DK Shivakumar released the names of over 70 people who will oversee the campaign trail for the Sandur bypoll. Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who steered a campaign in Sandur on Tuesday, claimed that while the BJP dreams of winning Sandur and the two other constituencies, the fact remains that the Congress will prevail.

Besides Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cabinet ministers will join the election campaign for Sandur party candidate E Annapoorna Tukaram.

Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain will also participate in the campaign soon.

Other ministers who are part of the publicity committee include Priyank Kharge, KH Muniyappa, Sharan Prakash Patil, Rahim Khan, Shivaraj Tangadagi, NS Boseraju, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, KJ George, and D Sudhakar.