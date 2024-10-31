Pralhad Joshi: Centre’s law will curb Waqf’s ‘unchecked authority’

VIJAYAPURA: Accusing Congress of playing Muslim appeasement politics in the name of Waqf properties, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Wednesday that the Union government will bring in a new law to take away the ‘unchecked authority’ given to Waqf law by the previous Congress government.

After holding a discussion with agitating farmers at the deputy commissioner’s office here, he told reporters, “The previous Congress government gave uncontrolled and unchecked powers to the Waqf Board that cannot be questioned even in courts. The BJP government is making necessary amendments introducing checks and balances in the Waqf law.”

He alleged that Congress is losing public support because of its Muslim appeasement politics, yet the party is not ready to learn lessons. He said India, which is a secular country, has Waqf law for Muslims, while no other Muslim nation has Waqf Act.