Karnataka CM showed undue advantage in allotting sites, probe must: Advocate

BENGALURU: A senior counsel, representing a complainant fighting against the alleged illegal allotment of sites to the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), argued before the Karnataka High Court on Monday that when Siddaramaiah was chief minister in 2017, an undue advantage was shown in passing a resolution in MUDA to allot 14 alternative sites to CM’s wife BM Parvathi.

Senior counsel KG Raghavan, representing complainant Snehamayi Krishna, made the submission before Justice M Nagaprasanna, who is hearing a petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him in the MUDA case.

Raghavan pointed out that the scheme of allotting compensatory sites was cancelled immediately after the allotment of 50:50 compensatory sites to CM’s wife. The scheme was brought into force by amending rules in 2015 only to favour her. The governor rightly granted sanction for the probe which is necessary since the public confidence is eroding in public administration. It was evident from the fact that the government itself constituted a one-man committee headed by an IAS officer and a commission of inquiry headed by the former judge of the high court, he argued.