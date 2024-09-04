Siddaramaiah should resign on moral grounds: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said by suspending GT Dinesh, former commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), for allotment of sites on a 50:50 ratio, the government has indirectly admitted that the allocation of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife was illegal.

Dinesh was suspended as registrar of Haveri University after he was appointed to the post three to four days ago, despite heavy criticism. The suspension order mentions that the 50:50 ratio rule he implemented was improper.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the BJP leader said the government had not taken any action even 10 months after the technical committee constituted by the BJP government had given its report on irregularities in the MUDA. Though the investigation was under way, the officer was posted as a university registrar before he was suspended, he said. Since the MUDA scam came to light, the CM has been perturbed, he said.