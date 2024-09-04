Siddaramaiah should resign on moral grounds: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said by suspending GT Dinesh, former commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), for allotment of sites on a 50:50 ratio, the government has indirectly admitted that the allocation of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife was illegal.
Dinesh was suspended as registrar of Haveri University after he was appointed to the post three to four days ago, despite heavy criticism. The suspension order mentions that the 50:50 ratio rule he implemented was improper.
Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the BJP leader said the government had not taken any action even 10 months after the technical committee constituted by the BJP government had given its report on irregularities in the MUDA. Though the investigation was under way, the officer was posted as a university registrar before he was suspended, he said. Since the MUDA scam came to light, the CM has been perturbed, he said.
Ashoka said people are asking why the CM needs 14 sites, but the Congress is accusing BJP leaders of targeting a backward class leader. The governor is also being targeted for permitting to prosecute the CM in the MUDA case, he said. “Is there a provision in the law for the CM, who is accused of wrongdoing to constitute a commission to look into it?” he asked.
Many in the Congress are saying that the CM is disturbed; at least now he should resign, taking moral responsibility, he said.
BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar said the CM should resign and return 14 sites to the MUDA. It is a big scam that needs to be investigated by an agency that is not reporting to the state government, he added.
‘GOVT IN A COMA’
Ashoka said the Congress government is in a coma due to scams, and development works have come to a standstill. The BJP leader said development work would not have stopped if the CM had resigned. The government has not given compensation to those hit by floods in North Karnataka, roads are in bad condition, especially after the rain, and people are suffering due to potholed roads, he said.
“The Congress government is in a coma. Leaders in Congress are fighting for the CM’s post. In Bengaluru, contractors are protesting as Rs 1,500 crore that is due to them is not released. Garbage is dumped all over the city. It is a Brand Bengaluru without funds,” he said.
The Siddaramaiah government is not even capable of ensuring proper Kannada translation of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination question paper, he said. Ashoka hit out at DyCM DK Shivakumar and called him a “part-time” Bengaluru Development Minister, who makes many announcements that are never implemented.