Channapatna by-poll: Yogeshwara says won’t fight as Independent

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara has decided not to contest the Channapatna bypolls as an independent. After meeting BJP high command leaders in New Delhi, Yogeshwara seems to have mellowed down as his efforts to be fielded as the NDA candidate went in vain.

“I have my own support base in Channapatna constituency. It is only because of the pressure (from supporters) and to boost their (supporters’) morale that I hinted at contesting as an independent. But now I should contest either from the BJP or JDS. Else, I should remain silent, adhering to the decision of the BJP high command,” the MLC clarified on Thursday.

Yogeshwara said he was forced to abide by the BJP high command’s decision as he does not want to take the “blame for causing rift between the BJP and JDS.”

A group of BJP leaders led by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, had openly lobbied for Yogeshwara. The BJP high command, however, left it to JDS state chief and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to decide on the Channapatna bypoll candidate.

This has come as a shot in the arm for the BJP’s alliance partner JDS, especially Kumaraswamy, who now can take a decision on the candidate. “The chances of fielding his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy cannot be ruled out,” opined a leader.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar and his brother and former MP DK Suresh clarified that they have not approached Yogeshwara to field him as the Congress candidate.