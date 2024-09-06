Kannada film body meets CM Siddaramaiah, seeks action on ‘abuse’

BENGALURU: Members of the Film Industry for Rights and Equality called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ on Thursday, and urged him to address the challenges faced by women, including sexual harassment, in the Kannada film industry.
A delegation, led by actors Chetan Ahimsa, Neetu Shetty, Shruti Hariharan along with journalist Vijayamma, Jayalakshmi Patil, and advocate Ashwini, urged the CM to form a panel on the lines of Kerala’s Hema Committee to inquire into sexual harassment and casting couch incidents, if any, in Sandalwood.
During the brief meeting, Siddaramaiah noted that in Kerala, the Hema Committee was formed after an official complaint, and pointed out that no such complaint has been lodged in Karnataka.
Speaking after the meeting, Chetan expressed disappointment, and urged the CM to take suo motu action. “We urge Siddaramaiah to initiate an inquiry into the Kannada film industry, even without a formal complaint. If a complaint is what they need, we can get people to step forward,” Chetan told TNIE.
He emphasised that the issue goes beyond the film industry. “Women’s safety is a concern everywhere -- whether in buses, on the streets, or in the workplace. We need to wake up to the reality that women need to feel safe,” he stressed. “We want a longer meeting with the CM. Thursday’s meeting was too brief, may be lasting more than a minute.’’
Meanwhile, actor Sanjana Galrani too met the chief minister at Vidhana Soudha, and sought the government’s urgent intervention on the matter. Galrani asked the government to take decisive action to protect women working in Sandalwood.
ALL PARTIES MUST HAVE SEXUAL HARASSMENT PANELS: BJP LEADER
Mangaluru: BJP Mahila Morcha state president C Manjula on Thursday stressed the need for the setting up of workplace sexual harassment prevention committees in every sector, including in political parties. Manjula, who is former chairperson of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, said women are not commodities, and every political party is bound to ensure their safety and security.
“Whichever the party, it must protect women, and there should be an internal committee to check sexual harassment in political parties. Political parties must expel leaders who are accused of sexual harassment,” she said. She said the government is neglecting sexual harassment, rape, and murder of women, and the home minister is hesitating to take action against the accused in rape and murder cases. She added that as per a report, thousands of girls are missing, and the police must reveal how many they have traced.