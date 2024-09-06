Kannada film body meets CM Siddaramaiah, seeks action on ‘abuse’

BENGALURU: Members of the Film Industry for Rights and Equality called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ on Thursday, and urged him to address the challenges faced by women, including sexual harassment, in the Kannada film industry.

A delegation, led by actors Chetan Ahimsa, Neetu Shetty, Shruti Hariharan along with journalist Vijayamma, Jayalakshmi Patil, and advocate Ashwini, urged the CM to form a panel on the lines of Kerala’s Hema Committee to inquire into sexual harassment and casting couch incidents, if any, in Sandalwood.

During the brief meeting, Siddaramaiah noted that in Kerala, the Hema Committee was formed after an official complaint, and pointed out that no such complaint has been lodged in Karnataka.

Speaking after the meeting, Chetan expressed disappointment, and urged the CM to take suo motu action. “We urge Siddaramaiah to initiate an inquiry into the Kannada film industry, even without a formal complaint. If a complaint is what they need, we can get people to step forward,” Chetan told TNIE.

He emphasised that the issue goes beyond the film industry. “Women’s safety is a concern everywhere -- whether in buses, on the streets, or in the workplace. We need to wake up to the reality that women need to feel safe,” he stressed. “We want a longer meeting with the CM. Thursday’s meeting was too brief, may be lasting more than a minute.’’