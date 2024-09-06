Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DKS to launch first phase of Yettinahole project on September 6

HASSAN: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 23,251.66-crore Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Friday.

Under the project, 24.01 tmcft of water will be used for drinking purpose and filling tanks in 29 taluks of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

According to sources, 9.953 tmcft of water will be used to fill 527 major and minor tanks and 14.056 tmcft for drinking purpose. In all, 75 lakh people of 38 town panchayats and 6,657 villages will be benefitted by the project.

Siddaramaiah was chief minister when the foundation stone was laid for the project. The state government spent Rs 16,076.71 crore on the first phase of the project. An engineer associated with the project said the cost may go up to Rs 28,000 crore to complete work on the remaining two phases.

Earlier, it was called Netravathi River Diversion Project and later renamed as Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project. Members of various organisations of Dakshina Kannada opposed this project initially stating that their district will face water shortage. However, the government went ahead with the project.

Thousands of acres of land has been acquired for the project in Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur, Arasikere and other taluks of seven districts. Veerappa Moily laid the foundation stone for the project in Chikkaballapur when he was CM. As Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa too visited the project site.