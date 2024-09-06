Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar takes part in post-inaugural rituals of Yettinahole project

HASSAN: Calling the Yettinahole project as the biggest drinking water project for parched areas in the state, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in Homa and Poornahuti rituals held before the project's inaugural, Shivakumar said that 50 per cent of the project will be completed this year and efforts are also on to store more water.

He also reiterated that the state government is not implementing the project in the interest of a particular community or region, and the project aims to benefit many. The government has brought a new law prohibiting people from drawing water through motor pumps from the canal.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties for allegedly neglecting the Yettinahole integrated drinking water supply Project, DKS said that the government is not ready to criticize the opposition and concentrate on the success of the project. Pradeep Eshwar and Shrath Kumar MLAs were present at the event along with the deputy chief minister.