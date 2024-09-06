Land for Mahadayi: Karnataka to file plea in SC, all-party committee to meet PM

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday expressed deep concern over the National Wildlife Board deferring the decision on transfer of forest land for the Mahadayi water project in Karnataka, and resolved to convene an all-party meeting and take the delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing displeasure, Minister of Law, Justice, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil said the law department has been advised to consider filing a petition in the Supreme Court. Briefing the press, Patil read out the minutes of the 79th meeting of the Central government’s National Board of Wildlife (NBWL).

“The National Tiger Conservation Authority had sent a team of experts for a fact-finding study of the Mahadayi project area. This committee made several recommendations. A response was sought from the Tiger Conservation Authority. The Wildlife Board informed that no response was given so far, as it is subjugated. Additional Chief Secretary of the forest department said this is a scheme of the Karnataka government, and the Goa government has filed a case in the Supreme Court. After discussion, the board decided to postpone the matter to the next meeting.”

However, the Wildlife Board, at the same meeting, approved the Goa-Thamnar 400KV electricity line project. The board has given conditional approval to the proposal to use 435 acres of forest land in Karnataka for the power line, he pointed out.

Funds for business corridor

The cabinet also decided to raise funds to implement the 73.01-km Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) Project that runs from Tumakuru Road (NH-48) and passes via Doddaballapur Road, Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, Whitefield Road before terminating at Hosur Road (NH-44). It was proposed 19 years ago to decongest the city.

To fund the Rs 27,000-crore project, it has been decided to raise 70% of funds in the form of loans from government lending agencies like the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd, REC Limited and industrialists, Patil informed.

DBT to continue

The Cabinet decided to continue transfer of money through DBT to beneficiaries, instead of foodgrains under the Anna Bhagya scheme. As it is made easy for beneficiaries to buy edible oil, sugar and other items, transfer of Rs 170 to every beneficiary will be continued, informed Patil.