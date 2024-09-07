Yettinahole launch Historic: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

SAKLESHPUR: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dedicated the first-phase of the long-pending Rs 23,251.66-crore Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project to the state here on Friday. In the works for a decade, the much-awaited project was launched at 12.46 pm at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk after an hour-long ritual followed by Vaastu pooja.

After performing ‘homa’ and ‘poornahuti’ rituals before the launch of the project, Shivakumar termed it a “historic and auspicious” day for Karnataka. “One of the biggest drinking water projects in the state in recent years, it is aimed at providing water to parched areas in seven districts. The project is prestigious and challenging, and the state government is taking all steps to complete it by 2027,” he told reporters.

The minister said 50 per cent of the project will be completed this year, and efforts are also on to draw additional water from the area and store more water to meet meet the demands in parched areas. “The government did not implement the project in the interests of a particular community or region. Everyone will benefit from the project. The challenge was huge as the government had to ensure that the water reached the tailend as per plan,” he said.

The project will help improve the groundwater table in parched areas, he said, adding that the government has brought a law restricting people from drawing water from the canal using motor pumps. Taking opposition parties to task for allegedly neglecting the project during their tenure, Shivakumar said he will only concentrate on success of the project.

The project envisages lifting 24.01 tmcft of water, available during the monsoon, from Yettinahole, Kudumanehole, Kirehole and Hongadahalla in the Western Ghats.