Animal adoption in Bannerghatta Biological Park has remained lukewarm since 2022

BENGALURU: There are not many takers for the adoption scheme in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). The reasons, according to the management, are lack of awareness about the scheme and lack of interest among people. The number of people coming forward to adopt animals and birds has not seen a drastic rise since 2022.

“Bengaluru houses a large high income population, and the footfall at BBP has been on the rise year after year. Yet, the number of people coming forward to adopt animals and birds for a day or for a year, or even participate in the animal feeding programme, has not seen a proportionate rise. We are now looking at what more can be done... Each time people visit or group bookings are done, they are informed of the initiative,” said a zoo official.

The official said the animal adoption scheme attracts tax exemption, and the adopter is given a certificate for the contribution. The adopter’s name is displayed on the enclosure for the adoption duration. The person is also given regular updates on health and feeding, and is given an opportunity to visit the animal at regular intervals.

BBP Executive Director Surya Sen said, “We are working on increasing awareness campaigns.” He added that the most sought-after species for adoption and feeding are elephants, tigers and birds.

As per BBP data, in the year 2021-22, BBP earned Rs 1,09,85,307 from the adoption scheme; in 2022-23, it earned Rs 66,08,493, and in 2023-24, it earned Rs 67,99,849, while it got Rs 11,73,151 in 2024-25 (till August 2024).

Data shows there was a rise in the year 2021-22, but after that there was a dip in adoption and animal feeding, and adoption through the Zoo Authority of Karnataka app.