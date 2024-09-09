Karnataka Public Service Commission aspirants demand four months for preparation

BENGALURU: Educational experts and aspirants of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) sought a four-month extension of the re-test of the Gazetted Probationers’ examination. With approximately 15 lakh aspirants preparing for positions like PDO, Village Administration Officer and Gazette Probationers, there is growing concern about the government’s act of hastily conducting the re-exam, which might ruin the careers of the candidates.

Aspirants who have formed study circles on platforms like Telegram, and WhatsApp have decided to voice their dissatisfaction again the Congress government in the next elections if it fails to give a four-month time period for preparation. “If the CM is concerned about the youths of the state and ensuring equal opportunities to all, he should grant us additional four months for preparation,” said a KPSC aspirant from a reputed institution in Chandra Layout.

Vinod MS, another aspirant, also echoed similar sentiments, stating that not only aspirants, but their families will also hold vengeance against the government’s bad move. “Aspirants and their families together, who are a total of 50 to 60 lakh voters will protest against the government’s decision,” he added.