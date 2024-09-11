BJP wants special task force to control terror activities

BENGALURU: A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused’s first target was the state BJP office in Malleswaram, the party has demanded that the Karnataka government constitute a special task force to prevent and keep a check on terror activities.

Condemning the alleged plan to blast the state BJP office, party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said terrorists want to instill fear in the minds of the people and derail economic activities with Bengaluru being an IT/BT hub. “Many people from Bangladesh are coming to Bengaluru with fake Aadhaar cards. The government needs to monitor them,” he said.

Ashoka insisted that the State Government identify fake Aadhaar card holders and deport them. “Otherwise, we (Karnataka) will face a situation similar to Assam and West Bengal,” he added.

Recently, a Congress MLC had made a reference to Bangladesh-like situation in Karnataka, said Ashoka. “Not just this. Pro-Pakistan slogans were shouted inside Vidhana Soudha, and a Congress minister denied it. Even after the cafe blast, a minister said that it was owing to business rivalry. Such incidents are encouraging terrorists as they feel it is safe for them here,” he said.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said that Karnataka is becoming a “house for terrorism.” “The Congress government in the last one-and-a-half years has not taken up any development work. Instead, it is indulging in corruption. At least, they can ensure a safe place for Kannadigas by controlling terror activities,” he said.

Dr G reacts

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the NIA in the chargesheet have said that there was a plan to blast the BJP office and other than that he does not have any briefing. He further said that he does not know what the NIA has said in the chargesheet about its findings.