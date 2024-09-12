CM Siddaramaiah writes to eight other CMs on tax devolution

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written letters to CMs of other states on devolution of taxes by the Union Government.

Siddaramaiah also said that he has invited them to a conclave in Bengaluru to collectively deliberate on the issues of fiscal federalism at a juncture when the Finance Commission needs to make a directional shift and create incentives for growth and better tax

Sharing the letter on ‘X’, the CM said that he has written to the CMs of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab regarding what he called “unfair devolution of taxes by the Centre”.