Karnataka agriculture minister assures compensation to affected families of Nagamangala communal clash

NAGAMANGALA: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, who is also Mandya District Minister, and represents Nagamangala in the Assembly, visited the town on Thursday.

Addressing the media, the minister said that the State Government will take steps to ensure that tensions in the town do not flare up again. He assured the affected families of compensation from the government and further assured that he would personally help them.

“Nagamangala has not witnessed any communal tension in the last 30-40 years. What happened on Wednesday evening is very unfortunate... it ended in violence damaging more than 20 shops,” he said, claiming that the situation is under control. He lauded the police for controlling the situation within two hours.

He said that the State Government is not biased towards one religion. He said that Mandya MP and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy should not politicise the issue.

“I have directed the Mandya SP to arrest the culprits. The State Government has enhanced security across the state to see that the tension does not spread,” he said, adding that he has directed the police to investigate to know whether the violence took place because of the Ganesha procession or for other reasons.