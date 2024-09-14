Karnataka HC slams delay in trial in POCSO case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the entire criminal justice system was put to shame as the trial in a case of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl has been pending for the past seven years.

The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, specifically mandates conclusion of the trial within a year, as far as possible.

The High Court observed that delay in such cases, where the offences are heinous based on facts that are 'horrendous', is a sad reflection of the legal and judicial system.