‘Damage control’ is the mantra for CM, Congress

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is in the eye of a storm over serious allegations against him and his administration, has gone on an overdrive to control the damage to his government’s image.

Siddaramaiah who looked a bit perturbed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case and subsequent developments that saw nearly half-a-dozen Congress leaders publicly expressing their chief ministerial aspirations in case of a change of guard appears to be trying to send out a message that he is in complete control of the situation.

In a marked departure from his earlier approach, on Thursday when the Karnataka High Court was hearing the MUDA sites allotment case against him, the CM went on Bengaluru City rounds, travelling by Metro Rail and inspecting ongoing infrastructure works. Later, he visited Ramanagar and Mandya.

Many in political circles view it as an effort to control the damage and deflect attention. Allegations against him, the government and discussions on leadership change had given an impression of political uncertainty, which could seriously impact the administration. Speculation over a change of guard is one of the worst nightmares for any administration.

The BJP governments led by BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai also faced similar challenges, though under different circumstances and for different reasons. Ironically, the Congress that came to power last year with a thumping majority of 136 seats in the 224-member assembly finds itself in a quandary. That, despite implementing its key election promise the five guarantees, which carve out a major chunk from the state’s expenditure.

Senior Congress leaders have admitted that the recent developments within the party have hit the administration. In their letter to former AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, they have stated: “….more than six leaders including senior ministers are issuing statements claiming the post of Chief Minister instead of fighting against BJP & JDS. Due to this many of our leaders and workers are getting demoralized and losing their hopes in the government and the party. Similarly, the people of Karnataka are slowly losing their faith and confidence in our party and government because of infighting and reckless statements of our leaders. The government’s administration too has been hampered to a great extent.”

Several senior leaders, including HM Revanna, Chairman of the Guarantee Implementation Committee, were signatories to the letter. Meanwhile, some party MLCs wrote to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge expressing concerns over CM aspirants’ statements resulting in discussions on the government’s instability.

As the narrative was going against the government, the CM’s team suddenly shifted gears, which came at a time when Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar was in the United States of America on a private visit, where he also met his party’s top leader Rahul Gandhi. The meeting in the USA did raise many eyebrows, especially after Shivakumar put out the photographs on social media. Shivakumar is expected to return on September 16.