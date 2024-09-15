Modi, Shah, Nadda must reply to MLA’s statements, says DK Suresh

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh on Saturday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party to expel MLA Munirathna from the party for talking lightly about women and demanding bribe from a contractor.

“On one hand, BJP leaders are talking about Lord Rama and on the other, they talk ill of women and Dalits. Aren’t the Central BJP leaders and RSS leaders watching this? The BJP leaders are using words used against Dalits in the 1980s. The Central BJP leaders must respond to this,” he said, talking to reporters. He also urged state BJP leaders R Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and BY Vijayendra to reply.

Asked if Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy would stand up for the Vokkaliga community which has also been insulted, Suresh said, “You are aware of the power Kumaraswamy wields. He will talk to Prime Minister Modi and get Munirathna expelled from the party.”

He said, “Munirathna has spoken ill of the Vokkaliga community which resulted in conflict between two communities. Though the incident took place on Friday, not a single BJP leader has reacted. Munirathna should have been suspended by now. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda must respond to the MLA’s statements.”

He alleged that the MLA has made derogatory remarks about a community. “The Speaker and the Governor must take note of this. Munirathna has publicly spoken words which are never used in the Legislature, Judiciary or Executive and action must be taken against him,” Suresh said.

“Deepak, who is an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, is Munirathna’s relative. I am sure he too has a role in that. He has mentioned the name of Silent Sunil in the audio, which goes on to show the environment that he is trying to create,” he added.

There are many instances of Munirathna abusing people, but one contractor Chaluvaraju has come forward to expose him, the former MP said. “If any officer who is treated badly by Munirathna comes forward, the government will support him,” he added. Asked if Munirathna would blame the DK brothers in the future for the entire episode, he shot back, “Some leaders in the state can’t live without taking the names of DK brothers”.